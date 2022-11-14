Sam Billings opts out of IPL 2023 to focus on longer format of cricket

London [UK], November 14 (ANI): England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Sam Billings has opted out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 to focus on the "longer format of cricket," the wicket-keeper batter announced on Monday.

Billings took to social media to announce his decision and said that he had to make a tough call and will now focus on the "longer format cricket."

"Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL @KKRiders

Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket," Sam Billings said in a tweet.

In the next tweet of the thread, the KKR batter also thanked the franchise for the opportunity.



"Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future," he added.

Sam Billings is well-known in the English domestic T20 circuit. Because of his stardom, KKR paid him INR 2 CR for his services, but the English player wasn't effective with the bat.

Earlier this year, he was bought by KKR in a mega auction. Only 169 runs were scored by Billings in eight games during the 2022 edition, a dismal average of 24.14.

Billings has played 30 games in the IPL and has amassed 503 runs at an average of 19.35, with the best score of 56. The right-handed hitter has played for the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.

Under the guidance of Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, Billings has recently begun to get opportunities in England's Test team. (ANI)

