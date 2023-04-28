"Sam Curran is a class player, you get to learn a lot from him", India U19 WC-winning all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): India U19 World Cup-winning all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa, who represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (2022), lauded England all-rounder and franchise's star all-rounder Sam Curran for his consistent performances with both bat and ball in the 2023 edition of the league, calling him a "class player."

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the all-rounder talked about life as a cricketer after the U19 World Cup win, IPL 2023 and the Punjab Kings franchise.

"Sam Curran is a class player. You get a hefty price tag for a reason. He showed it during the T20 World Cup last year. Now he is doing it in IPL. He is leading the side well (in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, out due to injury). You get to learn a lot from him. He is a top all-rounder," Raj told ANI.

In seven matches so far, Curran has scored 142 runs at an average of 28.40 and a strike rate of above 137. He has one half-century and best score of 55. He has also taken five wickets this season at an average of 44.00 and an economy rate of 8.86, best figures of 3/31. With great cameo knocks, solid death-bowling spells, he is living up to his billing as the most expensive IPL player in history at Rs 18.5 crore.

He said that the current PBKS side looks balanced.

"The side looks balanced. Shikhar pajji was playing well. After his injury, the side struggled but in the last match they made 200 and defended it," said Raj.

Currently with four wins, three losses and eight points after seven matches, PBKS is in the sixth position in the points table and well in contention for playoffs.



In the current IPL, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are two teams that have impressed the all-rounder.

On his stint with PBKS in IPL 2022, which saw him score 11 runs in two matches, Raj said that he learnt a lot during his stay with the team.

"After U19 World Cup, I went to Ranji Trophy then T20. I struggled to find out what shift I could bring in my technique and mindset. The coaches there helped me. They worked with me on my technique, Anil Kumble (former head coach) helped me with new-ball bowling, variations, areas, and field settings. Shikhar paji also helped me a lot to improve my T20 game," said the all-rounder.

On life after the U19 WC win as a player, and his match-winning 35 runs and 5/31 against England last year, the all-rounder said, "It led to a lot of recognition for me. Perhaps, that is the reason I was picked for IPL 2022. My performance benefitted me. I was selected into the India A team and went for the Emerging Players tournament as well."

In that tournament, Raj scored 252 runs in six matches at an average of 63.00 and a strike rate of above 100. His best score was 162*. He also took nine wickets in the tournament with best figures of 5/31.

On competition from other all-rounders in the senior national side, as he looks to rise up the ranks as well, Raj said, "I do not focus much on it. When these players perform, I feel good. When you enjoy the game, you get motivated. I do not get affected by the performances by others. Thinking about these things causes additional pressure, so I just enjoy my game."

Talking about his U19 winning skipper Yash Dhull, currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Raj said that his attitude towards the game, his playing style and his conduct are worth watching and he will be a big name in IPL in the coming years.

The all-rounder said that he is currently focusing on his rehab from injury.

"It will last for 2-3 weeks more. The aim is to get fit and get back to playing soon," added the all-rounder. (ANI)

