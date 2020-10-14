Sam Curran is a special talent, says Billings

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 14 (ANI): England cricketer Sam Billings has praised compatriot and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder, Sam Curran.

Curran, who usually bats lower down the order, opened the innings for CSK on Tuesday. The all-rounder played with an attacking mindset and smashed two sixes and three boundaries. He scored 31 runs off just 21 balls.

Billings said that Curran is a "special talent" and praised the "modern-day player" for his all-round skills.

"He (Curran) is a special talent and every single time he plays in any game he makes things happen that is the kind of craze associated with him," said Billings in a virtual press conference.

"He offers both with the bat and ball and this trait is amazing. He is very a modern-day player," Billings added.



"I don't wanna jinx it though," joked Billings.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sporting activities have resumed and the players are kept in the bio bubble. Players are not allowed to leave the bubble as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Billings reckons that the biosecure environment is "very different" and feels that cricketers react differently to the bubble.



"I think, it's so individual and it's about self-awareness of getting yourself ready. It is a very different environment offcourse. You have to know what makes you take it to the game. What makes me ready for the game will be completely different from Carlos (Braithwaite) and other players as well," said Billings while sharing his experience of living in the bio-bubble.

"I think, the guys who are most content and most consistent emotionally around cricket are the guys who actually put things in places," he added. (ANI)

