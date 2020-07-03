Sam Curran not to play further in England warm-up game due to sickness

Southampton [UK], July 2 (ANI): England all-rounder Sam Curran will not play any further part in the warm-up game after he had sickness and diarrhoea overnight.

"He is feeling better this afternoon and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today, the statement added.

The England team is currently preparing for the first Test in a bio-secure environment at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The first match of the series is scheduled to begin on July 8.

All players and management live, train, and play on-venue and they are part of comprehensive medical and operational protocol to ensure all players and staff can play safely due to the impact of COVID-19. (ANI)

