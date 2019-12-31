Sandeep, Bradon, Karan become leading T20Is wicket-taker in 2019

Dubai [UAE], Dec 30 (ANI): Sandeep Lamichhane, Brandon Glover and Karan KC are the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game in 2019.

Lamichhane, Glover, and KC have taken 28 wickets in 16, 19 and19 matches respectively.

Sandeep and Karan represent Nepal cricket team while Bradon features for Netherland team.

On the other hand, Ireland cricketer Paul Stirling became the highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game in 2019.

The right-handed batsman finished the year with 748 runs in 20 matches with an average of 41. 55. Kevin O'Brien is placed on the second spot and has smashed 729 runs with an average of 31.69 in 23 matches.

While Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has become the highest run-scorer in the Tests in 2019. (ANI)