Sandeep Lamichhane registers best figures by Nepal bowler in ODI

Kirtipur [Nepal], Feb 12 (ANI): Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane on Wednesday registered best figures by a Nepal bowler in ODI cricket during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match against USA.

Lamichhane took six wickets and finished with the figures of 6-16 from six overs. With the help of Lamichhane's brilliance, Nepal were able to bundle out USA on 35 runs, the joint-lowest ODI score in the history of cricket.

Earlier, Zimbabwe held the record as they were all out for 35 against Sri Lanka at Harare in 2004.

Also, Sushan Bhari scalped four wickets and conceded just five runs in three overs.

The USA was able to bat only 12 overs and Nepal chased down the target in 5.2 overs to win the match by eight wickets and with 268 balls to spare.

With their match lasting for just 17.2 overs, Nepal and USA scripted the record for playing the shortest ever ODI in history. (ANI)

