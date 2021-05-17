Sandpaper Gate episode has been put to bed a long time ago, let's move on: Vaughan

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Monday said that the Australian bowlers might have potentially known about the condition of the ball in the 2018 Cape Town Test against South Africa, but the Sandpaper Gate fiasco was put to rest and it's time to move on.

"So the bowlers potentially knew about the ball in Cape Town !!! Of course, they did but surely that episode has been put to bed a long time ago ... Let's move on," tweeted Vaughan.

Ever since Cameron Bancroft revealed that more than three people would have knowledge about the Sandpaper Gate, the fiasco has once again become a talking point in the cricketing world. Now, Cricket Australia's (CA) Integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman to see if he has more information to give on the issue.

Sources within Cricket Australia confirmed to ANI that the Integrity Team has indeed reached out to Bancroft and currently they are waiting to hear from him. "The Integrity team has reached out to Cameron Bancroft today to see if he has some new information on the issue. We are waiting for a reply from his side. He is in the UK currently so it's still pretty early there," the source said.



Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in Durham, said it was 'probably self-explanatory' whether the bowlers were aware that the ball was being tampered with.

"Yeah, look, all I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part. Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers, and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory," Bancroft said to the Guardian interviewer Donald McRae as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I guess one thing I learnt through the journey and being responsible is that's where the buck stops [with Bancroft himself]. Had I had better awareness I would have made a much better decision," he added.

When he was further stressed, Bancroft replied: "Uh... yeah, look, I think, yeah, I think it's pretty probably self-explanatory."

In March 2018, Bancroft was caught on camera trying to change the condition of the ball using sandpaper in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident later went on to be labelled as the 'Sandpaper Gate' and is considered as one of the darkest moments in the history of Australian cricket. (ANI)

