Sanju pushed us at the end, but we stood firm: SA skipper Temba Bavuma after win over India in 1st ODI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was delighted and relieved after Proteas managed to overpower Sanju Samson's powerful hitting in the final overs to claim a 9-run victory over India in a rain-curtailed first ODI in Lucknow on Thursday.

India batter Samson on Thursday played one of the most brilliant innings of his international career as he scored an unbeaten 86, but failed to take Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India over the line against South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The right-handed batter kept the host's hopes alive in the game till the last over, when India needed 30 runs, but as soon as he missed the fourth delivery, the game was over for Men in Blue. Samson returned with an unbeaten score of 86 with the help of 9 fours and 3 sixes.



Heinrich Klaasen scored an unbeaten 74 off 65 balls hitting six fours and two sixes to guide South Africa to victory.

"A good fight at the end, obviously Sanju pushed us at the end, but the boys stood firm and took us to the win. There wasn't much grass on the surface, we lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs, myself and Aiden (Markram), but the boys knuckled down," South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said in the post-match presentation.

"Miller and Klaasen played positively, stung together a partnership and took us to a good score. Bowling upfront was good, in the first 15 overs by KG and Parnell. I thought we lost our way in the middle overs, gave away far too many runs, but in the end, the result did go our way and I'm happy with that," Bavuma added.

India lost to South Africa by 9 runs in a 40-over rain-truncated match played here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in the first game of the three-match ODI series.

With this win, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are now leading India 1-0 in the three-match ODI series. South Africa grabbed crucial points in the World Cup Super League table after their win over India in the thrilling first ODI in Lucknow. (ANI)

