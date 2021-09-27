Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Dubai [UAE], September 27 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson on Monday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson also acquired the Orange Cap from Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan after he scored 82 to power RR to 164/5 in their allotted twenty overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Stadium.



Samson smashed 82 off 57 balls with 7 fours and three sixes against SRH in Match 40 to become the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs. In IPL 2021, Samson has gathered 433 runs from 10 games at an average of 54.12 with one hundred and two fifties.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli leads the all-time list with 6,185 runs followed by Shikhar Dhawan (5,627), Rohit Sharma (5,556), Suresh Raina (5,523) and David Warner (5,449) rounding up the top-five.

On the field, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror also played crucial innings of 36 and 29* respectively for the team in pink. Siddarth Kaul scalped two wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan returned with one wicket each for SRH. (ANI)

