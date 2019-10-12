Sanju Samson hit double-century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Kerala batsman Sanju Samson smashed a double century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Goa here on Saturday.

Kerala, after opting to bat first, scored 377 runs with the help of Samson's unbeaten knock of 212 runs off just 129 balls.

Samson hit 21 boundaries and 10 sixes. Sachin Baby also helped Kerala post a colossal target for Goa as he scored 127 runs.

Samson's scintillating knock was heavily praised by former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who said 'talent must meet opportunity very soon'.

Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote: "Well done @IamSanjuSamson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazare."

Goa is yet to start their innings. (ANI)

