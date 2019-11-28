Sanju Samson might replace Shikhar Dhawan for series against West Indies

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson might replace injured opener Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, a BCCI source revealed on Wednesday.

Dhawan injured his left knee during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and the final call is dependent on the medical status report of the left-handed batsman.

"Samson might be included in the squad as a replacement of Dhawan. Dhawan got operated on his knee, depending upon his medical status report, the final call will be taken," a BCCI source told ANI.

The selectors had announced the Indian ODI and T20I squad for series against West Indies on November 21. Samson's exclusion from the squad did not go down well with many supporters as they criticised the selectors for not giving him a chance.

Samson was a part of the T20I squad for series against Bangladesh, but he was not given a chance in the playing XI as Rishabh Pant was preferred over him.

Wicket-keeper batsman Samson has scored 112 runs from four matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

India's T20I squad for the series against West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies. (ANI)

