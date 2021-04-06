Sarah Taylor to play for Welsh Fire in The Hundred

London [UK], April 6 (ANI): Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor on Tuesday signed up with Welsh Fire for the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred'.

Taylor had announced her retirement from international cricket in September 2019 following a long battle with anxiety, and now she would be returning to the field for Welsh Fire.

"There has been a real buzz about The Hundred, and especially the women's competition. We've got the best players from around the world involved and the temptation to be part of it was too great to resist," Taylor said in an official statement.



"I'm so excited at the prospect of playing again. It'll be really special to get back out there and be part of a Welsh Fire side that hopefully can have a great first season," she added.

Taylor is among England's greatest ever keepers, making 226 appearances for her country before retiring from international cricket in 2019. She has two World Cup titles to her name.

Beth Barrett-Wild, Head of the Hundred's women competition said "Sarah Taylor is a truly extraordinary cricketer, who has made a habit of breaking new ground in the game throughout her career. It's highly appropriate therefore that she will feature in The Hundred this summer -- a competition which has the potential to transform women's cricket."

Taylor will be joined by Australian spin bowler Georgia Wareham. She has already featured 48 times for Australia despite being only 21 and took three wickets in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup semi-final. Wareham replaces Jess Jonassen, who has withdrawn due to personal reasons. (ANI)

