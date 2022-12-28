Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes Pakistan's leading Test run-scorer among wicketkeepers

Karachi [Pakistan], December 28 (ANI): Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed is now the leading run-scorer for his country among the wicketkeepers.

The batter accomplished this landmark in Pakistan's ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Karachi.

Sarfaraz, who had last played a Test match for his country back in January 2019 against South Africa, made a memorable comeback almost three years later against the Kiwis. The comeback was one to remember as he made 86 off 153 balls, a knock that consisted of nine fours. He had a 196-run stand for the fifth wicket with skipper Babar Azam.

Now in 50 Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 2,743 runs at an average of 37.06. He has scored three centuries and 19 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 112.

Behind him are wicketkeeper-batters Kamran Akmal (2,648 runs in 53 Tests), Moin Khan (2,581 runs in 66 Tests), Imtiaz Ahmed (2,010 runs in 66 Tests) and Rashid Latif (1,381 runs in 37 Tests).



Coming to the Karachi Test, at the end of the second day's play, New Zealand was at 165/0, with Conway (82*) and Tom Latham (78*) unbeaten.

They trail Pakistan by 273 runs, who were bundled out for 438 runs after electing to bat first.

Skipper Babar Azam (161), Agha Salman (103) and a returning Sarfaraz Ahmed (86) shined for the Asian side with the bat.

Tim Southee (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, and Michael Bracewell also took two scalps while Neil Wagner took one.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 438 (Babar Azam 161, Agha Salman 103, Tim Southee 3/69) against New Zealand: 165/0 in 47 overs (Devon Conway 82*, Tom Latham 78*) at the end of day two. (ANI)

