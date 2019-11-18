Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Sarfaraz Ahmed can come back to Pakistan team, says Imran Khan

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:49 IST

London [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan hinted that Sarfaraz Ahmed can return to the team after he was dropped for the Australia tour.
Khan said that the performance of players should not be judged by their form in the shortest format of the game.
"He can come back to the national team, but right now he should focus on domestic cricket. I don't think the performance and form of a player should be judged by T20 cricket but through Test and one-day cricket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying.
On October 19, Ahmed was sacked as Pakistan's T20I and Test captain and failed to find a spot in T20I and Test squad for the Australia tour.
Pakistan had a poor run in the ICC World Cup. They played nine matches, won five and lost three.
The team faced huge criticism after they lost to India by 89 runs. They were ranked at the fifth spot in the teams' rankings of the tournament and could not qualify for the semi-finals as only the top four teams were awarded the knockout spot.
Khan hailed the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) move to appoint Misbah-ul-Haq as their head coach for all the formats.
"It is a constructive move to appoint Misbah as he is an honest and unbiased person who has loads of experience behind him. I think Misbah will turn out to be a good choice and Pakistan will improve and do well in Test and ODI cricket under him. He has this talent in him that he can groom the players and also improve their performance," Khan said.
"If our domestic cricket improves, then Pakistan cricket will also move forward," he added.
Pakistan lost the three-match T20I series against Australia 2-0. The first match was abandoned due to rain.
The team will now face Aussies in the two-match Test series starting from November 21. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:37 IST

Rajat Sharma takes up charge as DDCA president after ombudsman's order

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Rajat Sharma assumed the charge of the office of president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Monday after ombudsman Justice (Retired) Badar Durrez Ahmed put his and other officials' resignations on hold and asked them to continue in their respective r

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 14:45 IST

Challenge for batsmen, fun for bowlers: Madan Lal on pink-ball Test

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal on Monday said that the pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a challenge for the batsmen but it will be fun for the bowlers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:54 IST

Cricket Australia bans Emily Smith for one year

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday handed a one-year ban to Hobart Hurricanes player Emily Smith for breaching their Anti-Corruption Code.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:36 IST

Adam Voges certain of Ashton Agar's availability for final

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Western Australia head coach Adam Voges is certain that Ashton Agar will be available for the Marsh One-Day Cup final.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:28 IST

Recent trades are reflection of the challenges we are facing,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan on Monday said that their recent trades have been made keeping in mind the challenges they face.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:15 IST

Peter Siddle looks to domestic games for Test return

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Fast bowler Peter Siddle believes that if he keeps on performing well in the domestic tournaments, he may don the white jersey for Australia again.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:37 IST

Maybe I could bowl like Shami: Abu Jayed

Dubai [UAE], Nov 18 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed is aiming to bowl like Mohammed Shami, whose heroics helped India defeat the former's side in the first Test match.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:22 IST

Frank Lampard can be one of best managers in the world: Eden Hazard

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Real Madrid's Eden Hazard is not surprised by 41-year-old, Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard's success.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:17 IST

Will have to give everything to be at European Championships:...

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Spain's Alvaro Morata said he is aware that he will have to give everything to secure a spot in the team for the European Championships.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:09 IST

Steve Smith 'feeling good' ahead of first Test against Pakistan

Melbourne [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Australia's Steve Smith is 'feeling good' ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:33 IST

Proud occasion to represent national team: Ronaldo after...

Leeds [UK], Nov 18 (ANI): Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo said it was a proud occasion to represent the national team after his team qualified for Euro 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:24 IST

Ellyse Perry to miss WBBL's next game due to shoulder injury

Sydney [Australia], Nov 18 (ANI): Sidney Sixers all-rounder Ellyse Perry will miss the next game against Hobart Hurricanes as the cricketer suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday.

Read More
iocl