PCB logo
PCB logo

Sarfaraz Ahmed fails to find spot as PCB names 16-man Test and T20I squad for Australia tour

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:44 IST

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Sarafarz Ahmed failed to find a spot as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced their 16-man T20I and Test squad for their upcoming Australia tour.
Sarfaraz Ahmed, on October 19, was sacked as Pakistan's T20I and Test captain. Babar Azam will lead the team in the T20I while Azhar Ali will be the captain in the longest format of the game.
Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches against Australia, starting from November 3.
Chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that they know Australia will present them with different and exciting challenges.
"We know that Australia will present different and exciting challenges for us. There is a need to play a different type of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement.
The T20I side will depart for Sydney on 26 October, while the Test players will leave for Perth after featuring in the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which will be played from 28-31 October.
T20Is squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.
Tests squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:44 IST

Bangladesh players decide not to take part in any cricket activity

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Ahead of the India tour, Bangladesh cricketers have decided not to take part in any cricket activity until their demands are met.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:29 IST

Rishabh Pant replaces injured Wriddhiman Saha

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha was replaced by Rishabh Pant on day three of the third Test match against South Africa here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:06 IST

Theunis de Bruyn named as concussion replacement for Dean Elgar

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): South Africa batsman Theunis de Bruyn has been named as concussion replacement for Dean Elgar, who was struck by India bowler Umesh Yadav on day three of the third Test match here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:05 IST

Maharashtra polls: Sachin Tendulkar casts ballot, bats for youth to vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali and son Arjun, cast their votes in Bandra (West) here on Monday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:03 IST

Rajasthan Royals appoints Andrew McDonald as new head coach

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have appointed Australian coach and cricketer Andrew Barry McDonald as new head coach for a tenure of three years on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:06 IST

Hockey player-turned-candidate Sandeep Singh casts vote in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Sandeep Singh, the BJP candidate from Pehowa and the former Indian hockey captain, cast his vote here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:23 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem scalps debut Test wicket

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Indian spinner Shahbaz Nadeem who is playing his first Test match picked his debut wicket against South Africa here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:22 IST

Smith, Warner, Russell excited for 'The Hundred'

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Steve Smith, David Warner, and Andre Russell are all excited after they were picked in the first player draft of 'The Hundred'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:02 IST

Gambhir urges voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday urged voters from Haryana and Maharashtra to exercise their right as the assembly polls are underway in the two states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:33 IST

Manchester City not ready to win Champions League: Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): Pep Guardiola, manager of defending Premier League champions Manchester City, believes that his side is not ready to win the Champions League title.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:57 IST

Gayle, Malinga snubbed in 'The Hundred' draft

London [UK], Oct 21 (ANI): The experienced Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga were not picked up by any franchise in the first player draft of 'The Hundred' on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 IST

Haryana Election: Yogeshwar Dutt casts vote in Sonipat

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Olympic bronze medalist wrestler and BJP candidate from Baroda, Yogeshwar Dutt cast vote on Monday morning.

Read More
iocl