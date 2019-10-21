Sarfaraz Ahmed fails to find spot as PCB names 16-man Test and T20I squad for Australia tour

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 21 (ANI): Sarafarz Ahmed failed to find a spot as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced their 16-man T20I and Test squad for their upcoming Australia tour.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, on October 19, was sacked as Pakistan's T20I and Test captain. Babar Azam will lead the team in the T20I while Azhar Ali will be the captain in the longest format of the game.

Pakistan will play three T20Is and two Test matches against Australia, starting from November 3.

Chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that they know Australia will present them with different and exciting challenges.

"We know that Australia will present different and exciting challenges for us. There is a need to play a different type of cricket, the balance of the squads is reflective of us having options to play aggressive, attacking cricket," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement.

The T20I side will depart for Sydney on 26 October, while the Test players will leave for Perth after featuring in the fifth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which will be played from 28-31 October.

T20Is squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz.

Tests squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah. (ANI)

