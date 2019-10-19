Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Sarfaraz Ahmed won't even find a place in team, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday said that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was sacked from the captaincy today, would not even get a chance to play in the team.
"The situation which has occurred is because of his own fault only. It was not someone else's fault ... I also want to tell you that they will not even keep him in the team. That I can guarantee you right now. They will not give him a chance in the team," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
Akhtar also called Ahmed a 'timid' captain.
"Since the last two years, we have been looking, where his positive mindset and aggressive batting went. He could not get out of the influence of Mickey Arthur and was unable to make any decision. He was also unable to make selections. I feel he was a timid captain," he said.
Replacing Sarfaraz, Azar Ali has been appointed the Test captain while Babar Azam was handed over the reins for the shortest format of the game.
Akhtar feels that Ali would not be able to change the results as they are going to compete against Australia.
"Now Azhar Ali is the captain. The scenario will be changed but the results would not change because a difficult Test series is coming, which is against Australia ... The Test series and T20I series against Australia are going to be very difficult for Pakistan," said Akhtar.
Pakistan will tour Australia for a three-match T20I and two-match Test series, starting from November 3. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:47 IST

We should not underestimate Russia, says Manpreet Singh ahead of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said that they should not underestimate Russia as both the teams are gearing up to compete in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:04 IST

Physically, we can compete with any team in the world: Rani Rampal

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Indian women Hockey captain Rani Rampal said they have improved a lot over the last two-three years and physically, they can compete with any team in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:03 IST

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of Australia tour, Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis will hold a bowlers camp at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:41 IST

Ronaldo Singh wins gold medal in Asian Track Cycling Championships

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh on Friday bagged a gold medal in the men's junior Keirin event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships being held at Incheon in South Korea.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:01 IST

Gulam Bodi sentences to five years in prison for corruption

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): Former South Africa batsman Gulam Bodi on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for corruption.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:58 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem replaces Kuldeep Yadav in third Test match...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India spinner Shahbaz Nadeem on Friday was included in the team's squad for the third Test match against South Africa, replacing Kuldeep Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:23 IST

Will send someone else for toss, says Faf du Plessis

London [UK], Oct 18 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said he may send 'someone else' for the toss in the third Test match against India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:07 IST

Hardik Pandya shares an adorable picture with his mother

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday shared an adorable picture with his mother.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:50 IST

All set for tomorrow, says Kohli ahead of third Test against South Africa

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test match against South Africa, India skipper Virat Kohli expressed his confidence saying that they are 'all set for tomorrow'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:34 IST

India announces 18-member women's squad for FIH Hockey Olympic...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India (HI) on Friday named the 18-member women's squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. The Indian team remained unchanged from their Tour of England. Rani will lead the team in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:11 IST

Hockey India announces 18-man team for Olympic Qualifiers

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday announced the 18-man Men's Hockey team for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha which are scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:10 IST

Sultan of Johor Cup: India play out draw against Great Britain

Johor Bahru [Malaysia], Oct 18 (ANI): Indian junior men's hockey team played out a brilliant 3-3 draw against Great Britain in their final round-robin game at the 9th Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

Read More
iocl