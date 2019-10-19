Sarfaraz Ahmed won't even find a place in team, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Friday said that Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was sacked from the captaincy today, would not even get a chance to play in the team.

"The situation which has occurred is because of his own fault only. It was not someone else's fault ... I also want to tell you that they will not even keep him in the team. That I can guarantee you right now. They will not give him a chance in the team," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also called Ahmed a 'timid' captain.

"Since the last two years, we have been looking, where his positive mindset and aggressive batting went. He could not get out of the influence of Mickey Arthur and was unable to make any decision. He was also unable to make selections. I feel he was a timid captain," he said.

Replacing Sarfaraz, Azar Ali has been appointed the Test captain while Babar Azam was handed over the reins for the shortest format of the game.

Akhtar feels that Ali would not be able to change the results as they are going to compete against Australia.

"Now Azhar Ali is the captain. The scenario will be changed but the results would not change because a difficult Test series is coming, which is against Australia ... The Test series and T20I series against Australia are going to be very difficult for Pakistan," said Akhtar.

Pakistan will tour Australia for a three-match T20I and two-match Test series, starting from November 3. (ANI)

