Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sarfaraz opens-up on body-shaming incident

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:02 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has finally opened up about the incident, where a fan body-shamed him, saying that the situation hurt him more because it occurred in front of his son, Abdullah.
"This was playing on my mind, but I didn't pay much heed as I thought he won't do this as his family was also with him. I spoke to his family. One of his family members also apologized on his behalf. But when the video became viral my body language was demotivated. It was not because of me. It was because of my son Abdullah who was with me at that time. That's why it hurt me even more," Thenews.com.pk quoted Ahmed as saying.
Pakistan had faced a humiliating 89-run defeat against India in the ongoing World Cup and the defeat was followed by immense criticism for the whole team.
In the viral video, Ahmed was seen in a mall with his son when a fan body-shamed him.
However, after the video went viral on social media, the fan apologised for it. "I saw my video when I was there (at the mall) and saying something to Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. After I had shot the video, he met me and was annoyed. I apologised to him and deleted the video. But I genuinely don't know how the video got uploaded and became viral. I apologise from my side to those who have been offended." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:33 IST

Prize money row: Sushil Kumar backs Bajrang Punia

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with Bajrang Punia and said that the government should felicitate athletes to set a good example.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 18:31 IST

Virgil van Dijk improved Liverpool: Conor Coady

Liverpool [UK], June 26 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers' Conor Coady lavishly praised Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk as he said that the 27-year old has improved the whole team.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:53 IST

Match against India very important for us, says Chris Gayle

Manchester [UK], Jun 26 (ANI): As West Indies and India get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Carribean opening batsman Chris Gayle on Wednesday said that the match against India is very important for them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:31 IST

Will return prize money if players disrespected, says wrestler...

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Wrestler Bajrang Punia said that he will return the prize money if athletes continue to be disrespected by the state government of Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 17:11 IST

Phil Foden is a good replacement for me: David Silva

Leeds [UK], June 26 (ANI): Manchester City's David Silva, who announced that he will leave the club after the conclusion of 2019-20 season, believes that Phil Foden will be a good replacement for him.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 16:41 IST

CWC'19: Indian team's new jersey revealed

Manchester [UK], Jun 26 (ANI): India's cricket team is all set to deviate from the trademark blue colour on its jersey and the side will most likely be sporting orange colour in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:54 IST

Barcelona and Everton reach an agreement over the transfer of Andre Gomes

Barcelona [Spain], Jun 26 (ANI): Spanish football club Barcelona FC and English football club Everton FC on Wednesday reached an agreement over the transfer of Portuguese player Andre Gomes.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:44 IST

CWC'19: Mahmudullah may play against India, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah will play against India if he is able to recover from injury, informed skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 15:16 IST

CWC'19: Michael Vaughan, Mark Waugh engage in funny banter...

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): Ahead of New Zealand-Pakistan clash in Edgbaston today in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, former England skipper Michael Vaughan and former Australian player Mark Waugh got engaged in a light-hearted banter on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 14:40 IST

Never disrespected any athlete, says Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Facing criticism from gold medalists Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat over a reduction in prize money to athletes, Haryana sports minister Anil Vij claimed that his government has always given the biggest prize money as compared to the other states.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 11:43 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch-out in New Zealand-Pakistan clash

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Unbeaten New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan on Wednesday to confirm their spot in the semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Read More

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 09:13 IST

Lalremsiami arrives in her village after winning FIH Women's...

Kolasib (Mizoram) [India], June 26 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami, a member of the side which won FIH Women's Series Finals in Hiroshima recently, was received at her village here in Kolasib district on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl