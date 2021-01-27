SA's Sune Luus becomes 10th woman to achieve double of 1,000 ODI runs and 100 wickets

Durban [South Africa], January 27 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Sune Luus has become just the tenth woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs.

The 25-year-old cricketer achieved the feat during the third ODI against Pakistan at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. She picked three wickets as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 32 runs in the third ODI to seal the series 3-0.

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar is at the top of the list with 2,728 runs and 146 wickets under her belt. Fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who played India's first-ever T20I match back in 2006 is at the second position having scored 1,076 runs and picked 225 wickets.



In the third ODI against South Africa, in pursuit of 202, Pakistan was bowled out for 169. The visitors were off to a shaky start as opener Nahida Khan (three off 11) and Omaima Sohail (two of seven) made their way to the pavilion early in the chase with the scorecard reading 12 for two in 4.4 overs.

Kainat Imtiaz, making her come back, scored 16 off 46 balls, after coming out to bat at number four, before she was caught off South Africa captain Luus.

Nida Dar, who had scored back-to-back half-centuries in the previous two ODIs, was South Africa captain's next wicket as she fell for a 26-ball 14. In her next over, the 26th of the innings, she dismissed her Pakistan counterpart, Javeria Khan, who scored 33 off 61 balls.

A 39-run partnership for the sixth-wicket between Aliya Riaz -- who finished the series as the highest run-getter from both sides with 136 runs, including her career-best 81, at 45.33 -- and Sidra Nawaz (25 off 35) did not pose any threat to the hosts.

South Africa and Pakistan will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series, which commences from January 29, at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium before they fly to Harare to play Zimbabwe women in three 50-over matches and two T20Is. (ANI)

