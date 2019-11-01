Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan for Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 1 (ANI): Top-order batsman Saud Shakeel was appointed the captain for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 on Friday.

Rohail Nazir has been appointed the vice-captain for 50-over tournament. In the National T20 Cup, he appeared in seven matches, while he has played in all five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixtures to date.

Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 will be held in Cox's Bazar and Mirpur in Bangladesh from November 12 to 23.

The 24-year-old Saud has played in three first-class matches this season for Sindh, while he also featured in three National T20 Cup fixtures in Faisalabad.

Apart from the players impressing the selectors in this season's domestic events -- Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, National T20 Cup, National U19 three-day tournament and National U19 One-Day tournament, the squad also includes Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan have been placed in group A along with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Oman, and will play all their three matches in Cox's Bazar with the opener against Afghanistan on November 14.

Group B includes India, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Nepal, with league matches to be played in Dhaka.

Squad: Saud Shakeel (c), Rohail Nazir (vc, wk), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, and Umar Khan.

Mirpur will host the three knock-out matches with the two semi-finals on November 20 and 21 and the final on November 23.

The first semi-final will be between Group A winner and Group B runners-up, while November 21 second semi-final will be between Group B winner and Group A runner-up. (ANI)

