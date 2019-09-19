Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo
Saurabh Dubey replaces Dhrushant Soni in India U23 squad

Sep 19, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U23 squad which is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh.
Soni who was originally named in the squad was ruled out of the tournament due to a medical illness. Left-arm medium-pacer and right-hand batsman Saurabh Dubey from Vidarbha will replace Soni in the squad.
The updated Indian U23 squad is as follows: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wk), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Saurabh Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Ananta Saha, and Harpreet Brar.
India will play their first one-day of the series against Bangladesh at Lucknow later in the day. (ANI)

Sep 19, 2019

