Saurashtra clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title after taking first innings lead against Bengal

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra on Friday clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

As per the rules, if the final of the Ranji Trophy is headed towards a draw, then the winner is decided on the basis of a Jaydfirst-innings lead. Whoever manages to take the lead in the first innings, is declared as the champion.

Saurashtra bundled out Bengal for 381 on Friday, gaining a slender lead of 44 runs.

Resuming day five at 354/6, Bengal lost its final four wickets for just 27 runs and was bowled out for 381.

As soon as Bengal was bowled out, Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat ran around the stadium to celebrate the feat.

In the second innings, Saurashtra managed to score 105/4 and they had done enough to win maiden Ranji Trophy title. (ANI)

