SCG draw proves a World Test Championship boost for India, Sri Lanka

Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka were the big winners from an ICC World Test Championship perspective as the third and final Test between Australia and South Africa petered out to a tame draw in Sydney on Sunday.

The Proteas' batters finally showed some fight at the SCG and Australia's imposing bowling attack failed to take advantage as the rain-affected match ended without a whimper.

It meant Australia must wait until their upcoming series against India away from home to book their place in the World Test Championship final, with the current leaders missing the chance to cement their spot.



While Australia maintain their lead at the top of the standings and look all but certain to play in the final, Pat Cummins' team drops closer to the chasing pack courtesy of the draw in Sydney.

Australia did win the series 2-0, but their failure to capitalise on yet another dominant performance with the bat - and Sydney's fickle weather - saw their point-percentage drop to 75.56% following the Test.

India's chances of reaching a second consecutive final are boosted as Rohit Sharma's side remains in second place on the standings with a 58.93 point percentage, while Sri Lanka are also in the mix in third with 53.33%.

Just like Australia, South Africa too drop a valuable percentage with the Proteas (48.72%) remaining in fourth and their hopes of reaching the final resting on their upcoming series at home against the West Indies.

But South Africa's chances will also be dependent on other teams, with victories in both those Tests against the Caribbean side required and a host of other results going their way the only hope for Dean Elgar's side following a disappointing tour of Australia. (ANI)

