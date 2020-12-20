SCG Test on track for now, no changes in schedule: CA

Melbourne [Australia], December 20 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Sunday confirmed that the Sydney Test match between India and Australia remains on track for now despite a fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney.

The third Test between India and Australia is slated to be played at Sydney from January 7 while the last Test of the series will go ahead at Brisbane from January 15.

There were reports that Cricket Australia was mulling over switching the third and fourth Test venues. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, CA was looking to go ahead with the third Test in Brisbane and the fourth Test at Sydney.



"The third Test is more than two-and-a-half weeks away, which provides us with time to assess the evolving public health situation on the northern beaches of Sydney. We have made no changes to our schedule and our preference remains to play the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO said in an official statement.



"Cricket Australia has developed a solid track record of delivery throughout this most challenging of summers and will continue to make appropriate and proportionate decisions in consultation with our biosecurity team, governments, State & Territory Associations, the Australian Cricketers' Association, our partners and venues," he added.



Hockley also clarified that Cricket Australia has its contingency plans in place and the body is prepared to deal with any kind of situation.



"CA has prepared for the possibility of COVID-19 hotspots and state border closures over the course of the summer and the protocols that we have put in place have been effective in ensuring the safety and success of the men's and women's domestic and international programmes to date," said Hockley.



"It was less than a month ago that South Australians were contending with an outbreak of the virus in Adelaide and we have just completed a brilliant first Vodafone Test at the Adelaide Oval. We faced similar issues in relation to the Melbourne Cricket Ground playing host to the Boxing Day Test and we are now less than a week away from welcoming back Victorian crowds after a difficult year for the state. We will continue to work closely with all relevant parties to make the right decisions in the appropriate timeframes," he added.

Due to the fresh COVID-19 cluster in Sydney, the Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been cancelled and there is doubt over the SCG Test between India and Australia.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced increased restrictions on Sunday. Sydney-based players David Warner and Sean Abbott had flown to Melbourne earlier than planned on Saturday to isolate there ahead of joining the Australian Test team.

India stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably in 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

