SCG to host Bushfire relief fundraiser match

Sydney [Australia], Feb 1 (ANI): Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be hosting the finals of the Big Bash League (BBL) and it will also witness the bushfire relief fundraiser match, Cricket Australia confirmed.

The BBL final and Bushfire Cricket Bash will be played following the T20I tri-series match between Australia and India women on February 8.

All funds raised on the day will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

"We're thrilled to be taking the KFC Big Bash League Final and Bushfire Cricket Bash to the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash Leagues, said in an official statement.

"The Big Appeal will raise vital funds to assist communities impacted by the ongoing bushfire emergency. We encourage our fans to show their support for those in need on this momentous occasion," the statement added.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will lead the teams for the Bushfire Cricket Bash. Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh will coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI, respectively.

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns will join Steve Waugh and Mel Jones in a non-playing capacity.

Current playing squad for the Bushfire Cricket Bash: Shane Warne (c), Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Brad Fittler, Brad Haddin, Brett Lee, Elyse Villani, Grace Harris, Justin Langer, Luke Hodge, Matthew Hayden, Michael Clarke, Mike Hussey, Phoebe Litchfield, Shane Watson, Wasim Akram, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara. (ANI)

