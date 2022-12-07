Sciver grabs third position in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings

Dubai [UAE], December 6 (ANI): England batter Nat Sciver has moved up to the third position in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after win in the first match of their ICC Women's Championship (IWC) series against the West Indies in Antigua.

Sciver, who was named Player of the Match for her innings of 90 that set the platform for England's 142-run victory, has moved up one place and is just one off her career-best second position attained in April this year.

Danni Wyatt has moved up three places to 18th after scoring 68 runs and wicketkeeper Amy Jones is up one place to 30th after chipping in with a useful 30, as England won their first match of the championship and are tied with the West Indies in the points table after four matches each, an ICC release said.



In the bowlers' rankings, England off-spinner Charlie Dean's haul of four for 35 has helped her move up one slot to 18th position while captain Heather Knight has advanced eight places to 87th.

For the West Indies, skipper Hayley Matthews is up one place to 17th after notching a 32-ball 34 at the top of the order. Seam bowler Chinelle Henry has progressed five places to 41st after finishing with three for 59.

In the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, which take into account performances in the first two matches of the series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, Amelia Kerr is up 13 places to 27th among batters with scores of 27 and 46 not out while Maddy Green's unbeaten knocks of 36 and 37 have helped her move from 64th to 56th. Kerr has also moved from seventh to fifth among all-rounders.

Medium-fast bowler Haley Jensen has reached a career-best 12th position, her hauls of three for eight and two for 12 lifting her seven places. Lea Tahuhu, who also grabbed five wickets in the two matches, is up 23 places to 15th. Fran Jonas has progressed 17 places and is in the top 20 for the first time.

New Zealand and Bangladesh, who play the last match of their T20I series on Wednesday, will then feature in their IWC series from Sunday. New Zealand beat the West Indies 2-1 in their first series of the championship while Bangladesh make their debut in this edition, which sees the field increased from eight to 10 teams. (ANI)

