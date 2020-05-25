Scoring against Australia always carries a lot of weightage: Shikhar Dhawan

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Talking about his debut Test innings, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said that the 187-run innings against Australia is one of his best knocks in international cricket.

The left-handed batsman also added that scoring against Australia always carries a lot of weightage.

Dhawan was doing an Instagram live session with former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and it was then that the Indian batsman was asked to talk about his debut Test innings.

"That was one of my best innings and I played a knock of 187 in my debut Test, scoring against Australia is always a big thing coming from an Asian team, it always carries a lot of weightage, I enjoyed playing their fast bowlers and I enjoyed playing in Mohali," Dhawan told Mathews.

"I was timing the ball so nicely, there was a rhythm to my innings, I did not know that I created a record for scoring the fastest century in the debut Test match," he added.

During this innings against Australia, Dhawan also broke the record for registering the fastest century in the Test debut.

Dhawan last played an international match for India in January this year.

After that, he picked up an injury which resulted in his being ruled out of the series against New Zealand.

He would have represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

