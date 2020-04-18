Scoring runs against you guys is easy: Kevin Pietersen captions picture with Dhoni

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday shared a throwback picture with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a quirky caption.

In the picture, Pietersen can be seen pointing towards a particular direction and is saying something to former Indian skipper Dhoni.

It was a normal picture with Dhoni smiling as he looked towards the pointed direction.

However, the caption that former England great wrote made the picture hilarious.

"Hey, MSD, why don't you put a fielder over there for me? Scoring runs against you guys is so easy," Pietersen tweeted.



Thirty-eight-year-old Dhoni has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.

Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). During his leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. (ANI)

