Scoring runs in T10 League, a perfect build-up to BBL: Chris Lynn

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): After playing a knock of 91 runs in the T10 League match, Australia batsman Chris Lynn on Tuesday said that being among the runs in the tournament will prove as a perfect build-up to the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).

"One hot day doesn't make a summer but it was pleasing to be in the runs at the @T10League, perfect lead up to #BBL09," Lynn tweeted.



The 29-year-old Lynn had played a knock of 91 runs off just 20 deliveries at a strike rate of 303.33 for Maratha Arabians against Team Abu Dhabi.

In the innings, Lynn broke Alex Hales' record of 87 not out in the ten-over tournament to record the highest ever individual score.

Lynn smashed nine fours and seven sixes in his innings of 91 runs.

Recently, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) decided to release Lynn from the side ahead of the next year's tournament.

Now Lynn has to register himself for the upcoming IPL auction and then it would have to been seen, whether he gets picked up by any other side.

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand how they didn't retain him. I think that's a bad call, must send SRK (the franchise owner) a message on that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Yuvraj Singh, a teammate of Lynn as saying.

This innings by Lynn enabled Maratha Arabians to register a mammoth score of 138 runs in the allotted ten overs.

The side then went on to defend the total as they restricted Team Abu Dhabi to 114/3, registering a win by 24 runs. (ANI)

