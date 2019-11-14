Scotland announce 14-man squad for UAE tour

Dubai [UAE], Nov 13 (ANI): Scotland have announced their 14-member squad for the third round of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on Wednesday.

Scotland will return to the UAE in December having achieved qualification for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup there last month, International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

The team will take on both USA and UAE in Sharjah and Dubai respectively.

Michael Leask, Oliver Hairs, Adrian Neill and Tom Sole have been omitted from the squad that finished fifth at the Qualifier, with Dylan Budge, Michael Jones and Stuart Whittingham included.

"We have picked a squad that has a blend of both youth and experience. Our focus will be looking to be successful as well as having an eye on the future of Scottish cricket," head coach Shane Burger said.

"It will be a great challenge returning to the UAE and we have a good feel of the conditions and grounds we will be playing at, having just returned from our successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier campaign. The Cricket World Cup League Two journey is a long and exciting one that presents us with an opportunity of qualifying for a 50 over World Cup," he added.

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, and Stuart Whittingham. (ANI)

