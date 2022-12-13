Scotland announce 15-player squad for ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Edinburgh [Scotland], December 13 (ANI): Scotland Under 19 Women's coach Peter Ross thinks his team is capable of surprising other teams at next month's inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The European side named their 15-player squad for the tournament on Monday, with Ross at the helm as coach and experienced all-rounder Katherine Fraser selected as captain on the back of her 31 appearances for Scotland's senior women's team.

Scotland have been drawn in Group D at the event alongside the UAE, hosts South Africa and powerhouse India and will require a top-three finish in their group to progress to the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Given that this will be Scotland's first female cricket team to compete in a World Cup, it will be a historic occasion, and Ross feels optimistic about their chances of doing well.



"It is a hugely exciting time ahead for this U19 Scotland Women squad as they prepare for the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup," Ross was quoted as saying by ICC.

"They will have the privilege of being the first Scottish female cricket team to ever participate in a World Cup and that is something which they can be proud of forever. It is scheduled to be a brilliant tournament that will provide a number of opportunities for these players to learn more about themselves as people and as developing cricketers."

"It was evident during their qualifying campaign that this is an extremely talented group who have the ability to deliver high-quality performances. I am confident that, if they can continue to play with that same style and mindset, they will showcase how good a team they are and will play some really exciting cricket," he further added.

Scotland's first game comes against the UAE at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on January 14, before they take on South Africa (January 16) and India (January 18) in the same city the following week.

Scotland squad: Katherine Fraser (c), Ailsa Lister (vc & wk), Molly Barbour-Smith, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Maryam Faisal, Maisie Maceira, Orla Montgomery, Niamh Muir, Molly Paton, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Nayma Sheikh, Anne Sturgess, Emily Tucker and Emma Walsingham. (ANI)

