Scotland registered a massive 90-run victory over UAE here on Wednesday. (Photo/ Cricket Scotland Twitter)
Scotland registered a massive 90-run victory over UAE here on Wednesday. (Photo/ Cricket Scotland Twitter)

Scotland defeat UAE, secure spot in T20 World Cup

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 21:41 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 30 (ANI): Scotland cricket team qualified for the T20 World Cup after they defeated the UAE by 90 runs in the qualifiers here on Wednesday.
Chasing a massive target of 199, the UAE had a poor start as Chirag Suri was dismissed in the very first over of the innings. The other opener, Rohan Mustafa, was also sent back to the pavilion in the third over.
Rameez Shahzad and Darius D'Silva then took the field and played cautiously. Shahzad played a knock of 34 runs before he gave away an easy catch to George Munsey in the ninth over.
The UAE utterly failed to form a good partnership after that and kept on losing wickets. After the completion of 14 overs, they were reduced to 86/7 and in the 19th over, they were all out on 108 runs.
Earlier, after electing to bat first, Scotland got off to a brilliant start as openers George Munsey and Kyle Coetzer kept on smashing boundaries. Munsey completed his half-century but soon after that, the partnership was broken as Junaid Siddique dismissed Coetzer (34).
Ahmed Raza then ended Munsey's 65-run innings in the 14th over. After the completion of 14 overs, Scotland were at 119/2. Richie Berrington played scintillatingly as he scored 48 runs off just 18 balls to help his side post a massive target.
Brief scores: Scotland 198/6 (George Munsey 65, Richie Berrington 48). UAE 108 (Rameez Shahzad 34, Muhammad Usman 20). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:14 IST

Maymol Rocky feels it is important to play against tough...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of their FIFA International friendlies against Vietnam, India senior women team's head coach Maymol Rocky said it is imperative to play against higher-ranked opposition to further improve themselves.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:10 IST

Vietnam will be a tough challenge: Indian women's team...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): As the team gears up to face Vietnam in two friendly matches, Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan said Vietnam will be a tough challenge for them.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:24 IST

Ganguly, Dravid discuss roadmap to improve NCA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly met National Cricket Academy's (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid at the Chinnaswamy stadium here on Wednesday and held crucial discussions to give new shape to NCA infrastructure in Bangalore.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:09 IST

Birendra Lakra replaces Varun Kumar for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Odisha matches against Russia, Hockey India announced Birender Lakra as replacement of defender-dragflicker Varun Kumar who sustained an injury on his shoulder and right bicep.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:51 IST

Australia defeat Sri Lanka by nine wickets, seal T20I series

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Australia sealed the T20I series against Sri Lanka after defeating the latter by nine wickets in the second T20I match here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:49 IST

Delhi to be hub of football, says Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Indian striker Sunil Chhetri on Wednesday said that national capital has to be the hub of football.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:58 IST

I'd like to do better, says Naby Keita

Liverpool [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): Liverpool's Naby Keita has said that although he is pleased with his form, he would like to perform even better.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:36 IST

Mahmudullah feels Shakib's ban will work as a motivation for Bangladesh

London [UK], Oct 30 (ANI): Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah feels that the ban on Shakib Al Hasan will work as a motivation for the team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:04 IST

Can't believe we have to play without you: Mustafizur Rahman on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After the International Cricket Council (ICC) banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, one year of it suspended, for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code, teammate Mustafizur Rahman on Wednesday said he can't believe that the side has to play without him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 16:03 IST

Andrew McDonald appointed Australia's senior assistant coach

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday named Andrew McDonald as the senior assistant coach for the men's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:17 IST

Lisa Keightley appointed England women's team coach

London [UK], Oct (30): England Cricket Board on Wednesday appointed former Australian batter Lisa Keightley as the head coach of the women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 15:09 IST

Pollution far serious issue than hosting cricket match: Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Delhites should be more concerned about pollution levels rather than hosting a cricket match, said Gautam Gambir on Wednesday as smog enveloped the national capital region.

Read More
iocl