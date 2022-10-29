Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 to get underway with doubleheader on November 23

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 29 (ANI): The sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to start on November 23, with cricket's fastest format seeing a total of 8 teams battling it out at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium across 12 action-packed days.

The participating teams are the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, two-time finalists - Delhi Bulls, two debutants for the season - Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers, 2-time champions Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, and The Chennai Braves.



The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15 pm and the second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russel, square up against crowd favourites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30 PM in a statement by Abu Dhabi T10 league.





The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the grand final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day's eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.



A third and fourth place playoff will take place Sunday, 4 December from 4 pm before the final match at 6:15 pm to crown this year's champions. The final act of Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 will be an exciting closing ceremony concert, which will begin at 8:30 pm local time.



Abu Dhabi T10 Chairman, Shaji Ul Mulk said, "We're excited to reveal the Season 6 fixture list for the Abu Dhabi T10, which promises to deliver 33 quality games across 12 days of thrilling cricket. It will be fascinating to see how the squads take shape as we welcome our two new teams from the USA into the fold for their tournament debuts. It promises to be the most fascinating season we've delivered thus far."



Matt Boucher, CEO, of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, said, "The Abu Dhabi T10 has become one of the biggest events on the calendar and we're committed to cricket remaining at the top table of Abu Dhabi's sporting portfolio. The crowds and our diverse community activation program will be back in full force to deliver our best season yet. Our thanks as always to the Department of Culture & Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for their unwavering support of cricket Abu Dhabi." (ANI)

