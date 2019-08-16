Second Ashes Test: Australia score 80/4 before rain interrupts day three

London [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Australia only managed to rack up 80 runs for the loss of four wickets before day three of the second Ashes Test match was called off due to persistent rain at Lord's on Friday.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft resumed day three from 30/1 but it was England bowlers who dominated the day.

Although both the batsmen made a slow start, Khawaja came out furiously in Chris Woakes' over and smashed three boundaries. Jofra Archer provided his side with the first breakthrough of the day as Bancroft (13) was given LBW.

In the very next over, Woakes made a solid comeback against Khawaja and ended latter's 36-run inning. Travis Head and Steven Smith then came out to bat but failed to set up a partnership as the former was given LBW off Stuart Broad's delivery.

Matthew Wade was the next batsman. However, before Smith and Wade could take their side over the 100-run mark, rain played a spoilsport. After a long hiatus, the day was called off.

Earlier, day one of the second Ashes Test match was washed-out and England scored 258 runs in their first inning on day two.

Australia are trailing by 178 runs and will resume their inning from 80/4 on day four. (ANI)

