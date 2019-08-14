Second Ashes Test: Day one abandoned due to rain

London [UK], Aug 14 (ANI): The first day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia got abandoned due to rain here at Lord's on Wednesday.

The match got abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain and the toss also did not take place. As the first day abandoned, the second Ashes Test match will witness a four-day action.

Australia have 1-0 lead over the hosts as they registered a massive 251-run victory over England in the first Ashes Test match played at Edgbaston. Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a century in both the innings to help his side dominate the 2019 World Cup-winners in the match.

England's 12-man squad for second Ashes Test match: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Australia's 12-member squad for the second Test: Tim Paine (c/wk), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

