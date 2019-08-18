Australia's Steve Smith lays on the floor after being hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer
Australia's Steve Smith lays on the floor after being hit by a ball from England's Jofra Archer

Second Ashes Test: England end day four at 96/4 after bundling out Australia

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:09 IST

London [UK], Aug 18 (ANI): England ended day four of the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes at 96/4 after bunding out Australia for 250 in the first innings at Lord's Cricket Ground.
England's second innings got off to a bad start as Jason Roy (2) and Joe Root (0) were sent back to the pavilion in consecutive balls by Pat Cummins, reducing the hosts to 9/2.
Rory Burns and Joe Denly retrieved the innings as they put up a 55-run stand, but the introduction of Peter Siddle into the bowling attack paid dividends for Australia as he scalped wickets of both Burns (29) and Denly (26), reducing the hosts to 71/4.
Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes ensured England did not lose any more wickets on day four.
Earlier on day four, Australia resumed their first innings at 80/4. Steve Smith and Matthew Wade played off the first hour, but Stuart Broad dismissed Wade (6) to give England an upper hand in the match.
Smith and skipper Tim Paine put up a 60-run stand, but Jofra Archer dismissed Paine (23) immediately after the lunch break, reducing Aussies to 162/6.
Archer bowled a sensational spell as he first struck Smith on the elbow, which clearly rattled the right-handed batsman. Soon after, Smith had to deal with a horrific blow on the neck and as a result, the batsman had to leave the park for having a concussion test.
Siddle who came in to bat next managed just eight runs, and after his wicket Smith came out to the field to bat.
Smith (92) struck three boundaries in quick succession, but he was dismissed by Chris Woakes as he got him adjudged LBW, reducing Australia to 234/8.
Australia's innings folded for 250, which ended up giving England a lead of eight runs.
England will resume day five of the second Test of the ongoing Ashes at 96/4, with a lead of 104 runs. (ANI)

