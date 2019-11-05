Representative Image
Second T20I between India, Bangladesh under cyclone threat

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in Gujarat's Rajkot, faces the threat of cyclonic storm MAHA.
According to India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather inference update on Monday, the Cyclonic Storm 'MAHA' over east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea continued to move northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours.
It lay centred at 2:30 pm yesterday over east-central and adjoining west-central the Arabian Sea about 690 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 740 km west-southwest of Diu and 660 km west-southwest of Porbandar.
It is very likely to cross Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 8090 kmph gusting to 100 kmph early hours of November 7, the date of the second T20I match.
The first T20I was also played under tough condition due to severe pollution in the national capital. Bangladesh registered a massive seven-wicket victory in the match and are on 1-0 lead in the three-match series. (ANI)

