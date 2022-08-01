Second T20I between India, West Indies to witness delay

Basseterre [St Kitts and Nevis], August 1 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed there will be a delay in the start of the second T20I match against India which will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match T20 match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," said CWI in a statement.



Stadium gates will open at 10:00 am as per Jamaica time. The match was to start at 8 pm IST.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs last Friday at the match played in Trinidad.

Thanks to some fantastic batting from Rohit Sharma (64), Dinesh Karthik (41*), India posted 190/6 in their 20 overs. West Indies had no answer to superb bowling from Arshdeep (2/24), spinners Ravi Bishnoi (2/26) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/22) and were bundled out for 122. Shamarh Brooks scored 20 runs and emerged as the top scorer for his side. (ANI)

