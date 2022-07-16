Second Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan might be moved to Galle amid economic crisis

Galle [Sri Lanka], July 16 (ANI): Due to political protests around the country and especially in the capital Colombo the second Test between Sir Lanka and Pakistan might be moved to Galle.



As per the ESPNcricinfo, fearing the logistical challenges that might arrive arise to the political protests in the capital, there is a possibility the second Test match might be moved to the Galle stadium. The first Test is also happening in Galle right now which also hosted the last three Test matches.

Galle also saw a protest recently on July 9 which was on the second day of the test between Sri Lanka and Australia but the match wasn't affected because of it as the scale of the crowd wasn't as big as during the Colombo protests.

While there have been no such incidents where a cricket match has been disrupted due to the protests but there is a possibility since the demonstrations have only increased over a period of time. Two of the three T20Is, and three of the ODIs from the Australia tour were all played at Khettarama stadium in Colombo and there were no incidents as the matches were uniformly attended by fans as well. (ANI)

