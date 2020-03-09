Seeking players' trust as captain: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah ahead of T20I vs Zimbabwe

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar 9 (ANI): Ahead of the two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has said that he is seeking his players' trust as the captain of the side.

He also said that it is his job to give the players the required freedom to express themselves in the shortest format of the game.

"I will seek the players' trust as a captain. I want to be honest with the players. The T20 format allows you to have one or two bad games, and a player can feel insecure. It is the responsibility of the captain and coach to give the players the freedom to play. I will also make the players understand what the team wants them to do," ICC quoted Mahmudullah as saying.

"I want to assure them that from now on, there will get a stable batting order so that they can have the freedom to perform. I believe that in T20 cricket, things can become easier if you know your specific role, especially if you are batting from number five to number seven," he added.

Bangladesh recently won the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and the side would be looking to take their winning momentum in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the two-match series later today. (ANI)

