Former India batsman Virendra Sehwag
Former India batsman Virendra Sehwag

Sehwag expresses desire to become team selector

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former India batsman Virendra Sehwag on Monday expressed his desire to become a team selector.
On the micro-blogging site, Sehwag wrote: "Mujhe Selector banna hai... Kaun mujhe mauka dega? #theselector." (I want to become a selector.... Who will give me a chance?)

Soon after Sehwag tweeted, Twitterati started giving humorous replies to the 40-year-old.
A user brought the topic of Conflict of Interest and wrote: "Sir BCCI will issue you conflict of interest notice! Rehene dijiye."

Recently, former cricketer Rahul Dravid received a notice from the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain regarding the Conflict of Interest. Earlier Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman also received the Conflict of Interest notice.
Some user backed Sehwag to become selector because of his 'clear mind & clear heart'.
"It would be great if a clear mind & clear heart like you would bless the @BCCI selection panel... #TheSelector," the user tweeted.

Another user wrote: "If you become a selector, then Team India will get a new energy and direction. #theselector."

"@BCCI should give chance to viru paaji as selector...," tweets another netizen supporting Sehwag.

(ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:11 IST

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to begin from August 14

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, a pathway to the next Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by India from August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:17 IST

We've got a good, hungry squad: Harry Kane

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Tottenham's Harry Kane believes that his team can give a tougher competition to their rivals this season as they have got a 'good and hungry' squad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:39 IST

COTIF Cup President presents Indian eves with third-place trophy

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): COTIF Cup President Eliseu Gomez Tormos was impressed by Indian eves in the recently concluded tournament in Valencia, Spain and as a result, he presented a special new third-place trophy to the team.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:09 IST

You cannot miss Sehwag's 'unwilling tribute' to Aryabhatta

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has gained the reputation of coming up with the quirkiest of tweets and on Monday he remembered his "unwilling tribute" to mathematician Aryabhatta.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Cannot take isolated stand in multilateral events: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju has said that an isolated stand cannot be taken when it comes to multilateral events organised by international bodies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:58 IST

Was tired when I reached score of 65: Kohli tells Chahal

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After playing a match-winning knock of 120 runs against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal about the toll the innings took on him, saying he felt tired after reaching 65.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:16 IST

PSG fans display banners asking Neymar to leave

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Amidst speculations regarding future of star Brazilian footballer Neymar at France's football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), fans of the side displayed banners asking the player to leave.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:33 IST

Eid al-Adha 2019: Sports fraternity wishes Eid Mubarak!

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): While devotees from across the country are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, the sports fraternity too extended their cordial wishes on the auspicious occasion.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:29 IST

Great start for me, team: Harry Maguire on Man Utd's win

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Manchester United defeating Chelsea in their first match of the Premier League 2019/20 season is a "great start" for him and the team, said defender Harry Maguire.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:21 IST

On Manchester United's victory, Yuvraj takes jibe at Kevin Pietersen

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chelsea's defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their opening match of the Premier League 2019/20 season saw former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh calling out veteran cricketer Kevin Pietersen on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:36 IST

Should look to build partnerships in the middle: Windies coach...

Trinidad and Tobago [Port of Spain], Aug 12 (ANI): After suffering a 59-run loss against India owing to Duckworth-Lewis in the second ODI of the three-match series, West Indies coach Floyd Reifer said the team will need to learn from the experience, adding that the middle-order batsmen need to show "a

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 07:52 IST

Virat badly wanted to score a century: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 12 (ANI): After registering a comfortable 59-run win over West Indies owing to Duckworth-Lewis in the second ODI of the three-match series, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded skipper Virat Kohli, saying the captain badly wanted to score a century.

Read More
iocl