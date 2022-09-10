Sehwag, Kallis to lead Indian Maharajas and World Giants for Legends League Cricket benefit match

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The countdown for the Legends League Cricket has started as famous cricket players from 10 nations are set to descend in Kolkata with the league starting on September 17.

The benefit match between Indian Maharajas and World Giants will be led by one of India's most successful opening batters, Virender Sehwag and South African great Jacques Kallis respectively.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, said there has been huge demand from fans and "we have already started feeling the excitement too".

"We hope to give fans a world-class experience at every touch point whether on the field or digitally and that is the reason why we have handpicked our stakeholders too," he said.

Delhi will be hosting three league stage matches, starting with Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers on September 22, then India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings on September 24. These matches will be starting from 7:30 pm. Then, the nation's capital will also host a marquee clash between the Giants and India Capitals at 4 PM on September 25, wherein both the Delhi Boys, Sehwag and Gambhir will play against each other.

A release said tickets for all matches are available on Bookmyshow.

Teams: Gujarat Giants

Owner: Adani Sportsline

Squad: Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashok Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla and Ajantha Mendis.



India Capitals:

Owner: GMR Sports

Squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Ravi Bopara, Farveez Maharoof, Mitchell Johnson, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh, Ross Taylor, Prosper Utseya, John Mooney, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Asghar Afghan, Dinesh Ramdin and Pravin Tambe.

Manipal Tigers:

Owner: Manipal Education and Medical Group

Squad: Harbhajan Singh (captain), Brett Lee, Andrew Flintoff, VRV Singh, Parvinder Awana, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Kaif, Phil Mustard, Corey Anderson, Imran Tahir, Daren Sammy and Muttiah Muralitharan.

Bhilwara Kings:

Owner: Bhilwara Group

Squad: Irfan Pathan (captain), Yusuf Pathan, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, William Porterfield, Naman Ojha and Monty Panesar. (ANI)

