Sehwag shares frame with 'two masters'

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and Sunil Gavaskar sharing the same frame, does it get better than this? Sehwag's latest Instagram post is here to treat Indian cricket fans.

"With the two master's #iccworldcup2019 #commentary," Sehwag captioned the picture which he shared on Wednesday.



The three legends are in the UK, busy commentating in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Earlier Sehwag clicked a selfie with Tendulkar and the West Indies great Brian Lara during the India-Pakistan clash, which India won by 89 runs.

"Having a great time... electric atmosphere," Sehwag said.



Last week, Sehwag shared a picture with his then teammate Sourav Ganguly and Gavaskar. "Kasam se.... kya smile hai yaar #smileplease #dada #sunny bhai #openers #commentary #iccworldcup2019," he said.



This year's World Cup is no less than a throwback picture season, bringing all the legends together who are making commentary a delight to listen. (ANI)

