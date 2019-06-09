Sehwag suggests Dhoni to display 'Balidan badge' on his bat

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag suggested wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni to use the army insignia (Balidan badge) on his bat instead of gloves after seeking permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 40-year-old shared a video on Twitter on Saturday wherein he advised Dhoni to take written permission from the global governing body of cricket and display the 'Balidan badge' on his bat as one can use two logos on one's bat.



"MS Dhoni put Balidan badge on his wicket-keeping gloves during a match against South Africa. ICC requested BCCI that MS shouldn't wear those gloves because he didn't take permission in writing. Both ICC and MS Dhoni are correct on their part," Sehwag said.

"MS can still use them if he gives it in writing to ICC and uses it on his bat because on bat one can use two logos - one manufacturer and another any logo, like I have had used my SISJ.IN (Sehwag International School) logo for which I took permission from ICC and used it on my bat in so many matches," he added.

The ICC had on June 7 turned down the BCCI's request to allow Dhoni to continue wearing the insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves.

"The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves," the ICC had said in a statement.

Sehwag urged people to keep the badge along with them while watching the match, click pictures and videos and share them on their social media accounts to show their protest.

"I respect the army, so does MS and you all as well. If you all respect them then watch the match with the Balidan badge. Keep it with you. Click its picture, make videos and upload on social media and show your protest. If you put it on social media tag me or MS Dhoni, I'll try to retweet it, like it or share your feelings," he said.

The former cricketer also wished the team and hoped for Dhoni to be adjudged Man of the Match against Australia on June 9.

"I think when MS will play against Australia then maybe he will be the man of the match because he has so many wishes of everyone and mine too. I hope India will play well against Australia and win the match. We all will support the Indian team, Indian army but in our own ways on social media, we will create this buzz," he added.

Dhoni was seen donning the insignia on his glove during India's first World Cup match against South Africa on June 5. The insignia was clearly visible when he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

Chief of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), which governs the BCCI, Vinod Rai, had said that the board had written to the ICC not to remove wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni's army insignia. However, he acknowledged that if the apex cricketing body is against it, they will take due permission.

"We are convinced that ICC rules say it should not have any religious, military or commercial significance, any insignia worn by any player. One should conform to ICC rules," Rai had said.

"In this particular case that insignia has none of those connotations so we are going to tell the ICC that it need not be removed but in any case if they feel, we will take permission as we had taken permission from ICC when camouflage caps we wore because we believe in conforming to norms of the game and if ICC has set of norms we will go by that." (ANI)