Seifert's best days are certainly in front of him, reckons McCullum

Auckland [New Zealand], November 24 (ANI): Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum feels batsman Tim Seifert has improved his game so much that his best days are certainly in front of him.

Seifert has played only three ODIs for New Zealand and is yet to make a debut in the longest format of the game.

The wicket-keeper batsman was a part of CPL title winners Trinbago Knight Riders under coach McCullum and then he was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders, also coached by McCullum, as a replacement player.



McCullum feels 'special talent' Seifert possess what it takes to becomes New Zealand's next big star.

"His game is very similar to mine. At the same age, he's ahead of where I was as a batter at the same time, and in a wicketkeeping point of view, he's really improved in a short space of time that he was with Trinidad in the CPL and Kolkata in the IPL. He continues to impress and I think he's in for a breakout season for the Black Caps," ESPNcricinfo quoted McCullum as saying.

"Yes, I do [see Seifert as a long-term player]. He's a special talent. To see how quickly someone can improve and develop skills and his attitude and how much he wants in this game is something to behold. If he gets the opportunity and can take it early on, he can put some pressure on the incumbents in other forms of the game as well," he added.

Seifert, who is a first-choice wicket-keeper, will be seen in action when New Zealand lock horns with West Indies in the first T20I on Friday in Auckland. (ANI)

