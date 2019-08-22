BCCI's Selection Committee chairman MSK Prasad talking to media persons in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI
BCCI's Selection Committee chairman MSK Prasad talking to media persons in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Selection Committee shortlists candidates for Indian team support staff

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Thursday announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.
The five-member committee comprising MSK Prasad (Chairman), Sarandeep Singh, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjape attended the process in person while Devang Gandhi attended via video conference.
Beginning from Monday, a total of 14 candidates for the position of batting coach, 12 for bowling coach, nine for fielding coach, 16 for the position of a physiotherapist, 12 for the post of strength and conditioning coach and 24 for the position of the administrative manager were interviewed.
"For the last four days, it is been the exhaustive sessions we had. We tried our level best to give enough time to present their vision document. Some of the people from abroad joined through Skype. In every discipline, we have selected in order of priority," MSK Prasad said at a press conference.
The Selection Committee has shortlisted three candidates, which is as follows:
Batting coach - Vikram Rathour, Sanjay Bangur, and Mark Ramprakash.
Bowling coach - Bharat Arun, Paras Mhambrey, and Venkatesh Prasad.
Fielding coach- R Sridhar, Abhay Sharma, and T Dilip.
Physiotherapist- Nitin Patel, Andrew Leipus, and Vaibhav Daga.
Administrative manager- Girish Dongre, Venkatesh Rajagopalan, and Anand Yalvigi.
The Selection Committee has decided to call the following candidates for the post of strength and conditioning coach to the NCA for the second round of interview to assess their practical skills.
Candidates - Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb and Anand Date.
"In the last five years, definitely there is an improvement in the team. Looking ahead with Test Championship coming up and two T20I World Cups, we thought that there should be some freshness in the department," MSK told reporters. (ANI)

