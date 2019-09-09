PCB logo
PCB logo

Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan players opt out of series

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the selection of the team is an internal matter soon after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced that 10 players including Lasith Malinga have opted out of the tour to Pakistan.
"The selection of the team is an internal matter," Dawn.com quoted PCB's statement.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to go to Pakistan for a three-match ODI and T20I series.
However, after the SLC conducted a meeting with the players on Monday to inform them about the security arrangements, 10 players chose not to take part in the series.
Back in 2009, there was a terror attack on the Sri Lanka team when they were in Pakistan for a series.
Sri Lanka players who opted out of the series are: Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Janith Perera, Dhananjaya De Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Mathews, Suranga Lakmal, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne.
The series is slated to commence from September 27 when Sri Lanka will face Pakistan for the first ODI. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:29 IST

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das is among 25-member national squad announced by the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee on Monday for the IAAF World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Fitting end to my Test career, says Mohammad Nabi after...

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who played his final Test match on Monday, said that it was a 'fitting end' to his Test career as his team registered a 224-run victory over Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:03 IST

Kieron Pollard named West Indies ODI, T20I captain

Port of Spain [Trinidad], Sept 9 (ANI): Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt on Monday announced the appointment of Kieron Pollard as the captain for the ODI and T20I format of the game.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:45 IST

Bangladesh announce squad for first two matches of Tri-nation...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named their squad for the first two matches of the Tri-nation T20 Tournament.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:26 IST

10 Sri Lankan players including Malinga opt out of Pakistan tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is among 10 players who have opted out of the forthcoming tour to Pakistan where the team is scheduled to play three-match ODI and T20I series, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:01 IST

Indian men's hockey team will take on Russia in FIH Olympic Qualifier

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Russia in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:47 IST

Application process for membership of ICA begins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the commencement of the membership application process for the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA), the official players' association for male and female ex-cricketers in India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:24 IST

Irfan donates food to needy, says giving is a way of life

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan on Monday donated food to the needy people and said that 'giving is a way of life'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:42 IST

South Africa arrives in Dharamshala for 1st T20I game

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Ahead of the first T20I game of the three-match series against India, the South African team arrived here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 19:00 IST

India women's hockey team to face USA in FIH Olympic Qualifiers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, India women's hockey team will compete against World No. 13 the United States of America for a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:44 IST

England names unchanged squad for fifth Ashes Test

London [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named an unchanged 13-member squad for the fifth Ashes Test against Australia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:38 IST

Afghanistan win one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 9 (ANI): Afghanistan won the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 224 runs at Zaur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Monday.

Read More
iocl