London [UK], July 9 (ANI): As England and Australia get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World, there are reports doing the rounds that empty seats can be seen in Edgbaston for the match between the arch-rivals.

During the group-stage matches, it seemed as if England and India would play each other in the semi-final, but India defeated Sri Lanka and Australia lost to South Africa which resulted in India topping the tournament standings. England ended the group stage at the third spot whereas New Zealand ended up at the fourth spot.

And the semi-final lineup meant that India-New Zealand would face each other in the first knock-out match whereas England-Australia would lock horns in the second semi-final.

Seeing that India and England could possibly play each other in the semi-final, many Indian fans booked tickets for the match in Edgbaston. But as India now faces New Zealand, fans are expected not to turn up for the England-Australia clash, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

The ICC has a resale platform which can sell more tickets but it seems as a far fetched dream now to expect spectators to buy more tickets.

It is being reported that ICC have emailed or texted every ticket holder for the game and reminded them to use the official resale platform. They are also warning people who are tempted by using the unofficial sites for the purchase of tickets.

"The only way fans can guarantee their ticket will be valid is to buy it from the official ticket resale platform, which allows fans unable to attend the remaining matches to sell to other genuine fans at face value. Anyone purchasing tickets from an unauthorised source, either online or in person, faces the risk of being left out of pocket and unable to enter the venue," ESPN Cricinfo quoted an ICC spokesperson as saying.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand was interrupted due to rain at Old Trafford on Tuesday. With the reserve day coming in, the crucial match will resume at 3 pm (IST) on July 10 with New Zealand at 211/5 after 46.1 overs.

All you need to know about reserve days.

A reserve day is required if the match officials decide that the ground and pitch conditions are not suitable for play to continue on the scheduled match day. All the steps are taken to finish the match on the scheduled date even if it requires shortening the match up to 20-overs per side or extending the match up to 120 minutes.

If there is still no result on the scheduled match day, then the play goes on the reserve day, and the same time and hours of play are used as the scheduled match day.

If no overs are bowled on the scheduled match day, then a full-50 overs per side match takes place on the reserve day if the weather permits. If the match ends up in a tie, super over is used to determine the winner.

However, if no play takes place on the reserve day of the semi-final as well, then the higher placed team from the group stages progress to the finals of the tournament.

If there is no play possible on either the scheduled day of the final or the reserve Day, the World Cup gets shared between the two finalist teams. (ANI)