Senior women's one-day tournament to start on March 11, 6 venues to hold group ties

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be starting the senior women's one-day tournament on March 11 and the final will be played on April 4. The quarter-finals would be played on March 29 and 30, while the semi-finals would go ahead on April 1.

The venues for the knockout stages have not been revealed yet and they would be confirmed in due course. "All the teams are required to assemble in their respective host cities on March 4 and they will be required to undergo Covid-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to all the affiliated units of the BCCI, accessed by ANI.

The teams have been divided into six groups and the group-stage matches will run up to March 21.

Surat will be hosting all Elite A group matches and the group comprises Jharkhand, Odisha, Hyderabad, Gujarat, Chattisgarh, and Tripura.



Elite Group B has Railways, Bengal, Saurashtra, Haryana, Assam, and Uttarakhand and all the matches in this group would go ahead in Rajkot.

Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, and Chandigarh form Elite Group C and all games in this group would be held in Jaipur.

Indore would be hosting Elite D group games and this has Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerela, Baroda, Punjab, and Nagaland.

Elite Group E comprises Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Vidarbha, Meghalaya, and the matches would be played in Chennai.

The final Plate Group is made up of Pondicherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram, Bihar, Manipur, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the games would go ahead in Bengaluru. (ANI)

