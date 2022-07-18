Sensational bowling attack helps Zimbabwe to clinch ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B title

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 17 (ANI): Zimbabwe came up with an incredible bowling performance to be crowned the winners of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B against the Netherlands on Sunday.

To defend the target of 133, Zimbabwe needed a spirited effort from their bowlers. Wesley Madhevere started the ball rolling for the hosts in the third over, delivering two crucial blows. He first trapped Max O'Dowd for 12 and then bagged the wicket of Bas de Leede for 1.

Milton Shumba gave another blow to visitors as he brilliantly run out Tom Cooper to send him packing. Stephan Myburgh would be dismissed lbw by Sikandar Raza for 22. Scott Edwards (7) and Logan van Beek (0) too couldn't last long, as Netherlands were reeling at 56/6.



Raza then got his fourth wicket with the scalp of Klaassen, to end up with figures of 4/8 in his four overs, in what was a match-winning spell. Luke Jongwe finishes off the proceedings by cleaning up the tail, to lead Zimbabwe to a stunning 37-run victory.

Earlier, the Netherlands bowling unit was fired up for the final which was quite apparent from their performance from the very off. Despite Regis Chakabva getting off to a decent start, the Dutch bowlers maintained the pressure. Logan van Beek delivered the all-important breakthrough of Craig Ervine, and Chakabva soon followed suit, with Bas de Leede getting his scalp.

Sean Williams then contributed 28 runs but the Zimbabwe middle-order failed to contribute much for their side. The in-form Sikandar Raza was dismissed by van Beek as Zimbabwe crawled their way to a score of 132 all out in 19.3 overs.

For Netherlands, Bas de Leede (2/19) and Logan van Beek (3/18) did most of the damage. The bowlers helped Netherlands restrict Zimbabwe to a score that was certainly chaseable. (ANI)

