Sensational Ishimwe hat-trick seals historic win for Rwanda over Zimbabwe

Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 18 (ANI): Not content with merely making up the numbers, Rwanda's remarkable young women secured a maiden ICC Under19 Women's T20 World Cup win on Tuesday, as they proved too strong for Zimbabwe at the North-West University Oval on Tuesday.

Henriette Ishimwe's hat trick proved to be the icing on the cake on a historic day for Rwandan Cricket, as they defeated Zimbabwe by 39 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first in Potchefstroom, and Rwanda immediately about making a total that would test their African counterparts. Openers Merveille Uwase and Cynthia Tuyizere made a terrific start, adding a steady 49 for the first wicket.

Uwase fell first, bowled by Tawana Marumani for 18 off 33 deliveries (one boundary). That brought the aggressive Gisele Ishimwe to the crease, and she creamed five boundaries on her way to 34 from 23 balls. Tuyizere meanwhile, chalked up 30 from 44 balls, being the glue for the top order.

They added the bulk of the runs, and Zimbabwe did not help themselves by providing 20 extras to the total. That saw the total swell to 119 for eight, despite seven Rwandan wickets falling in the last five overs of the innings. Chipo Moyo was the pick of the bowlers, with three for 22. This included two wickets off successive balls in the final over, as Rwanda scrambled for late runs.



Zimbabwe had to score at six runs to the over to succeed, and Natasha Mtomba's fluent 20 at the top of the order set them on their way. Wickets kept on falling, however, as Rwanda swarmed around their opponents with lively fielding and energy.

Kelly Ndiraya made a patient 20, but she took 38 balls to get there. The required rate was climbing, and Rwanda could smell a historic, first-ever triumph in a World Cup.

Henriette Ishimwe, who took the new ball, returned a terrific second spell, as the pressure mounted. Her final figures of four for 13 were decisive and sensational.

The wickets came off consecutive balls in the 19th over, giving her the second hat-trick in the tournament in as many days and making her the first bowler to take four wickets in a row in the event that is seeing many firsts.

Fittingly, she also took the final wicket to spark wild celebrations in the Rwandan dugout.

Brief Score: Rwanda 119/8 (Gisele Ishimwe 34, Cynthia Tuyizere 30; Chipo Moyo 3-22) beat Zimbabwe 80/10 (Natasha Mtomba 20, Kelly Ndiraya 20, Henriette Ishimwe 4-13) (ANI)

